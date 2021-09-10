BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 215,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,078,670 shares.The stock last traded at $4.46 and had previously closed at $4.65.

BRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth $11,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

