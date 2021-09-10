Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

