Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Apple by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 30th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

AAPL stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

