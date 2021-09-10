Argent Trust Co Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after buying an additional 997,165 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,562,000 after acquiring an additional 901,393 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 716,679 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $91.43.

