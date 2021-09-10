1,239 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after buying an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,683,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,310,000 after buying an additional 471,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after buying an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

