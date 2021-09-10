Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,118 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.