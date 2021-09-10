Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Sells $264,537.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.