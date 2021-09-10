Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.65

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.00. Guild shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $869.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

