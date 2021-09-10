Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 535 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after buying an additional 2,311,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after buying an additional 1,408,682 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after buying an additional 896,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

