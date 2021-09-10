Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 113,988 shares.The stock last traded at $83.92 and had previously closed at $87.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

