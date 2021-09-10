Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Shares of STNE opened at $43.91 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.