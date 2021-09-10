Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 8.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 1,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $906,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

