Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 7.4%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. 18,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 814,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 19.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 103.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 227.6% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 143,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

