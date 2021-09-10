Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 754 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 462,474 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $59.66 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

