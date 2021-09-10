Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Shares of PNW opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

