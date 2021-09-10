Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $74.43

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 9.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.