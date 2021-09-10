Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in PROG by 33.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PROG stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.