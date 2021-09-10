Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $54,317.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,438. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

