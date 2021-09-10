Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

