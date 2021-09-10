KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of KB Home worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

