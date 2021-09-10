Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 8,867 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59.

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -172.40 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in Primo Water by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $191,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

