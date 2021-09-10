Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

IWF opened at $290.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

