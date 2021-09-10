10,865 Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGHG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 306.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth $3,915,000.

BATS IGHG opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

