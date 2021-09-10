Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

NYSE ZBH opened at $144.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

