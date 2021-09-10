Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Shares of BLD opened at $223.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

