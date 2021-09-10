Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $440,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $220.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

