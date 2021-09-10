Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $133.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

