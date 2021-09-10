Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy Sells 5,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.58 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $613.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

