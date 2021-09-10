Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy Sells 5,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.58 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $613.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.35.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.
Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.