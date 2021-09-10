Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,080 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $86,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 738.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after buying an additional 329,560 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after buying an additional 217,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $16,713,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

INGR opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

