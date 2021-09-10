Commerce Bank Buys 53,658 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 882.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.79, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

