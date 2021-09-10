RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Acquires $36,840.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RumbleON alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.