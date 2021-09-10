Insider Buying: Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Acquires $31,019.34 in Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $31,019.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,988,724 shares in the company, valued at $18,813,329.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CRD-A stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

