Insider Buying: Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Acquires $31,019.34 in Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $31,019.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,988,724 shares in the company, valued at $18,813,329.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CRD-A stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.
About Crawford & Company
