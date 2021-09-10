Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,951,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.