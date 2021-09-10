Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65.

