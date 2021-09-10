Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $422.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.44. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

