Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 404 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.48 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

