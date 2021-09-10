Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $252,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.