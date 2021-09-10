Commerce Bank Acquires 4,453 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 262.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average is $130.19.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

