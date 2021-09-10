Commerce Bank Sells 2,575 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

