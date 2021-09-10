Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,050 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $27.26 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

