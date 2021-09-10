Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Universal Technical Institute worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.2% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

UTI opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

UTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.