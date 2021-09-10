Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 206 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NetEase by 20.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

