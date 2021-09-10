bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 2.6%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 14,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,211,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.