accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $950.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 901 ($11.77), with a volume of 352106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.82).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities lowered accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt cut accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 669.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 640.73. The stock has a market cap of £413.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

