BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.08

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 8285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

