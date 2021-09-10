Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 20,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 474,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

NAUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $679,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $90,002,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $8,080,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

