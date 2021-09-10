Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) were down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.11 and last traded at $95.11. Approximately 1,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 80,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $621.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42.
In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
