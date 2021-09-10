Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) were down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.11 and last traded at $95.11. Approximately 1,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 80,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,567.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

