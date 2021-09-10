Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $286,520. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

