Brokerages Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target at $13.30

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $13.30 price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

