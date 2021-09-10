Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 49.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100,638 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 218,935 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 78.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,930,000 after buying an additional 5,149,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

